Harold “Harry” Warren Mueller, 80, passed away Sunday, April 19, at his residence in Hayward. He was born September 11, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Paul and Eva (Dohman) Mueller. He was united in marriage to Betty Lamae Danner on Oct. 1, 1960 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Harry was born and raised in St. Paul and graduated from Harding High School. He spent most of his career as the plant supervisor of the water treatment plant in White Bear Lake. One of Harry’s greatest joys was working alongside his family and many friends at the Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand at the Minnesota State Fair for over 40 years. In his younger years, Harry enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of his fast pitch softball and bowling leagues. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and taking long walks.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Mueller of Hayward; his two children, Steven (Kasey) Mueller of Naperville, Illinios, and Karen Mueller of Waukesha, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Kristen, Andrea, Samantha and Connor; his great-granddaughter, Brynlee; his brother, Richard (Donna) Mueller of White Bear Lake; nephews, Mark, Paul and Tom; and a niece, Dianne.

In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his niece, Lynn Nasseff.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.

