Harlan C. Whiting, also known as the Governor, age 76 of Hayward, WI passed away Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at his home.
Harlan Charles Whiting was born October 30th, 1943 in Clinton, IA, the son of Harlan and Belle Whiting. He worked at Trussworks, Telemark, Lee Motors, Roy's Enterprise, DuPonts and Entrepreneur as an OTR Truck Driver over his years. Harlan was an intelligent man full of wisdom and never-ending stories about his endeavors in life. He loved guns, fishing, hunting, mechanics, western re -runs and driving truck across the USA. Harlan enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and oh, the stories he could tell. Harlan enjoyed telling those stories to anyone who would listen and loved to spread his wealth of knowledge of many, many things. Harlan's family adored him, and you knew he adored you as well. The loss of Harlan will to be felt by so many of the lives he has touched and the silence in the room will be heard in his absence.
He is survived by his wife; Cathryn Whiting; children, Joel Whiting, Chana (Denny) Kolpien, Melissa (Andrew) Erickson, and stepson, Jay (Jeanne) Harz; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His cousins, whom Harlan thought of as brothers, Terry, Lyle, John and Steve.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Harlan & Belle Whiting (Cook), and his brother Leslie Whiting.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Hayward Veterans Community Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
