Lenore "Gloria" Barabas of Forney, Texas, passed away July 14, 2020, at the age of 97.
She was born Nov. 13, 1922, to Frank and Elsa (Wilhelmi ) Samel in Freeport, Illinois. Frank Samel served in World War I, where he met and married Elsa from Cologne, Germany. Together they returned to the United States. Frank and Elsa settled in Freeport, Illinois, where they lived for many years and had two children, Gloria, and six years later, Myrna. When Gloria was age 8 her mother and Rudy's mother both decided to travel by ocean liner with their children back to Germany to visit. Onboard the ship the mothers met, became friends, and continue to stay in touch and occasionally arranged to visit. At the age of 16, Gloria knew that Rudy was the man for her. They married at the age of 20 in Chicago, and soon after he left to serve in World War II. Before children, Gloria worked at the Merchandise Mart in downtown Chicago for the Defense Department. Later they had two children, Deanna and Gregory, who became the center of her life. She was continually active in school-related activities such as being a room mother and helping with field trips. Gloria also was active for many years in Alter Guild at their Lutheran Church. Once the children were grown and out of college, she volunteered at a local hospital in the pharmacy department.
Rudy retired at the age of 58, which allowed them many years to travel to various places such as Alaska and Europe; to enjoy many Februarys in Casey Key, Florida; and every summer at the family cabin in Hayward. Gloria deeply loved her children and over the years spent much time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Deanna Durham and Lorenzo Elzie of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; her son, Gregory Barabas and wife Joyce of Forney; grandchildren, Durenda Durham and husband Burt of Independence, Missouri, and Amberlee Wolgamott of Blue Springs, Missouri; and great-grandchildren, Damien Wolgamott of Blue Springs, Brianna Durham and Aidan Durham, both of Independence.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rudy, and her sister, Myrna Cowan, and her husband, Frank.
Private funeral services were held at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rockwall. The family received friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Gloria's memory were made to the Northwoods Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.
