Gladys Krob

Gladys "Gibbie" E. Krob, 86, of Barnes died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth following a short illness.
She was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to C. Frederick Wolfe and Hannah Wolfe. Gibbie graduated from Superior Central High School in 1951 and attended Superior State College. She resided in Superior until 1997, when she moved to Barnes. Gibbie was a member of Superior's Concordia Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge 403, Moose Lodge 606, and the Laurel and Hardy “Busy Bodies Club.” Gibbie enjoyed time with her grandchildren and sitting on her deck overlooking Robinson Lake. She also enjoyed spending her winters in Florida. She worked for the Duluth Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital for 20 years in the business office. Surviving is her son, Thomas C. (Nina) of Phoenix; two daughters, Sherry Pedersen (Mel) of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, and Judy Krob (Jeff) of Barnes; three sisters, Bette Stevenson of Midlothian, Texas, Ruth Germond of Superior and Elly Schaub of Burlington, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Kyle Pedersen (Teresa) of Laguna Niguel, California, Keith Pedersen (Yvonne) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cassie Krob of Tempe, Arizona, and Tommy Krob of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.
Gibbie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. Thomas Krob; and her parents, C. Frederick and Hannah Wolfe.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, in Superior, with Pastor Michelle Rowell of Concordia Lutheran Church officiating. Immediately following the service, everyone is invited to a luncheon at the Elks Club. A private committal service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Superior at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, Superior. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.downsfh.com.
