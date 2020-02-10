Gladah Lenore Grunewald

Together again: On Feb. 5, 2020, Gladah (Nelson) Grunewald left this world to join the love of her life, Ray Grunewald, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2015.
Gladah was born to Arthur and Alice Nelson on Dec. 13, 1936, in Frederick. Gladah married Ray Grunewald on May 17, 1958, in Eau Claire. They spent many years together fishing, traveling and spending time with friends and family. Ray’s passing left a hole in her heart. She kept her days occupied by spending a lot of time with her friends. She would meet them for breakfast on a daily basis, where there was much laughter, enjoyment and a lot of chitter, chatter and “BS” spread. Afterwards, she and her friends would go to the casino and play her favorite game, Keno, which Gladah was a master of. Gladah also enjoyed puzzles, reading, playing cards on the computer, and watching television.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Shirley.
Gladah thanks all of her friends and neighbors, who did so much for her. She was appreciative of all of your help!
Special friends are hard to find, hard to lose and impossible to forget. True friends are never apart, maybe by distance, but not by heart.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward, with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
