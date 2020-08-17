Gerald Duane Hagberg Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home in Hayward, after an 8eightyear battle with cancer.
Gerald was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the son of Gerald and Dolores (Pollard) Hagberg. As a child they began calling him “Sonny.” The family moved to Dubois, Wyoming, in 1964 when Gerald was 12, and he graduated from Dubois High School in 1970. After graduation he began to work full-time at his family’s Hagberg & Sons Logging business. Gerald was joined in marriage to his soul-mate, Gloria Dobson, on Aug. 31, 1974. The couple’s first son, Jerry, was born in 1976. In February 1980 the family moved to Hayward, where Hagberg & Sons Logging worked for Louisiana Pacific for several years. In 1987 they were blessed with their son Justin. Gerald later worked at Marketplace Foods for five years as a night dairy stocker. He then moved on to enjoy his time as pantry supervisor at the ICCA Food Pantry in Hayward, where he made many wonderful friends. In his free time Gerald enjoyed playing family games and reading any western novel he could find.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria, of Hayward; his sons, Jerry (Gretchen) Hagberg of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Justin Hagberg of Hayward; grandchildren, Arianna, Samantha and Ronin; a sister, Connie (Mark Sr.) Trenary of Bozeman, Montana; brothers, Scott (Lynda) Hagberg and Tim (Annette) Hagberg of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie, and parents, Gerald and Dolores.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
