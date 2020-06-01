George Wolski

George L. Wolski, age 64, of Cable, WI passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.
George Leroy Wolski was born March 12, 1956 in Chicago, IL the son of Leroy and Clara (Chrapkowski) Wolski. George was raised and attended school in Chicago until he was 15 and his family moved to Drummond, WI. George graduated from Drummond High School in 1974 and then began his life long career in construction in the Cable, WI area. In 1983, George started his own construction company called George’s Builders that he would operate the rest of his life. While working in construction, George also proudly served his country in the Army Reserves where he served for 30 years. While serving in the reserves he was called into active duty to be stationed in the Middle East for over a year during Operation Iraqi Freedom. George earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, NCO Professional, Development Ribbon With Numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, and the Army Lapel Button. He was honorably discharged on February 9, 2005. George was joined in marriage to Joy M. Benson on January 11, 2003 in Ashland, WI. He was a member and served as commander for the Stokes-Liebman American Legion Post #487 in Cable, WI. He enjoyed playing in a rock & roll band in his youth and golfing in his later years. His favorite pastime was refurbishing his 1967 Pontiac GTO. George will be remembered as a very social person who was always a friend who was willing to help others.
George is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joy; two daughters, Denice Parish and Cherie Parish of Ashland; five grandchildren, Syler, Synarra, Kenya, Aubrey and Dawson; one great granddaughter, Willow; one sister, Catherine (Edmond) Nowak of Bennett, WI; and three nephews, Tim Nowak, Mark and Paul Wolski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William “Bill” Wolski.
An outdoor funeral service will be held for George at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th, at the Hayward Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the Stokes-Liebman American Legion Post #487 of Cable. A private interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Northwoods Humane Society, PO Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.