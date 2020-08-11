George Bradley White, 49, of Eau Claire died Monday, July 27, 2020.
George Bradley White was born Aug. 5, 1970, in St. Paul, , the son of Hazel Marie White and George Clifford Spencer. George came into this world born to run. Most knew him as Brad, some also knew him by “Mutter.” He never really stuck in one place very long, but when he did, it was always surrounded by family. Brad enjoyed camping and fishing. His biggest thing was getting the last word in, though, he always had to have the last word.
Brad was very good with his hands, he could build just about anything. When his daughters were babies, he supported them by building storage sheds and roofing for others. Brad was very talented at native beadwork and had a very infectious smile, so he was able to make friends easily. As a teenager he enjoyed skiing cross-country and even skied the American Birkebeiner, that was a proud moment for him that he shared often. The best day of his life though was when he found out he was going to be a dad. Then came his daughters, whom he named Angel and Brittnae. He had always tried to convince me it was a Native spelling. Not only did Brad have two wonderful daughters, he helped raise three children that looked up to him like dad. Growing up Brad had many good friends that he never parted from. He loved hanging out with his nephew Travis Jacobson, who he was his special sidekick. No matter how many times Brad disappeared he always came back to his girlfriend, the mother of his daughters. Now George Bradley White can honestly say to his girlfriend “Last Word.”
He is survived by his daughters, Angel White and Brittnae White; stepchildren, Jonathan Fuller, Skie Rindal and Joshua Fuller; longtime girlfriend, Maria Fuller; sisters, Debra Jacobson and Sandra Halverson; brother, Charles Paine Jr; and many nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and George.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 11 a.m. Friday July 31, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreille. Paul “Skabewis” DeMain officiated. Burial was in Historyland Cemetery in Hayward.
Casket bearers were Jaret Anderson, Tom Crouse, Dell Fuller, Jonathan Fuller, Joshua Fuller and Travis Jacobson.
