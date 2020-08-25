Genevieve Ada Wilkozek, 86, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Hayward Health Services.
Genevieve was born April 24, 1934, in a log cabin in the Spider Lake area in Hayward. She was the daughter of Henry Brandt Jr. and Katherine (Guddendorf) Broecker. As part of the original Lost Land Lake Lodge family she had many amazing stories to tell about watching Hayward grow. Genevieve loved the rich history of her family and the Hayward area. One of her favorite pastimes was documenting and sharing her knowledge with the next generations. She was so proud to be able to trace her family tree all the way back to the Mayflower era.
In Genevieve’s youth she worked at the lumberyard as a bookkeeper, where she met her future husband who was just getting started on building a resort with his father. She was united in marriage to Norbert Wilkozek on July 16, 1956, in Hayward.
Along with her husband, Norbert, Genevieve owned and operated Musky Joe’s Twin Pines Resort on the Chippewa Flowage since the 1950s. Genevieve’s personality strengths and traits were shown best when entertaining family or friends at the resort. She was a strong and compassionate woman who cared deeply for others and yet was also very no-nonsense. Her loving, compassionate side shined through the most when she was caring for the young. From raising her children to caring for her grandchildren to raising four orphaned bear cubs, Genevieve was hands-down one of the biggest hearted people around.
Genevieve had a quick humor and an intense love of nature. She could make anyone laugh with her sharp one-liners. Genevieve was an avid fisherman, and back in the day would show up all the fishermen coming to the resort.
Genevieve was an amazing person, and she will be greatly missed by all of those whom she touched in life.
She is survived by her brother, Marvin Brandt; two sons, Joseph Wilkozek and David Wilkozek, both of Hayward; her grandchildren, Cassidy (Mark Isham) Wilkozek, Rochelle Wilkozek, Sarrah Hibbard and Bethanie Frost; her great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Melody; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kameryn, Kaydence and Andre; and her nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norbert; her young daughter, Susan; and her brother, Fred Ziem.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B in Hayward, with a service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Interment will be held privately.
Memorials may be directed to Musky Joe’s Resort, 9105 N Twin Bay Road, Hayward, WI.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
