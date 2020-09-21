Gary G. Tainter Sr., 72, of New Post died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Gary Gorman Tainter was born July 16, 1948, in Hayward, the son of Gorman and Marie (Germaine) Tainter. He attended school in New Post and Hayward. After high school Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served during the Vietnam conflict from 1968 to 1969. He then attended college, receiving his associates degree in business management. Gary moved back to LCO, and in 1976 he was reunited with his longtime friend, Janice O’Shogay. They were united in marriage in 1992. Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter and every fall enjoyed gathering and processing wild rice. In his spare time he played bingo and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Gary Tainter Jr., Sonya Ruiz, Jason Everson and Alicia Dierks; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Marlenee; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and Marie; brothers, Larry “Buck” Tainter and Albert Tainter; and sisters, Doris Tainter, Joanne Kagigebi, Darlene Cornwell and Connie Corbine.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at noon, Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in New Post. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated, with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in New Post Cemetery with military honors accorded by LCO AmVets Post 1998.Visitation was held from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at New Post Community Center, until the hour of the service.
Honorary casket bearers were Dan Gokee, Murl Grover Jr., Larry Kagigebi, Rick Kagigebi, D.J. Miller, David O’Shogay Sr. and Mark Tainter.
Casket bearers were Gary “Lil’ Guy” Clause, Herbert “Buff” Clause, Jason Fleming, Dean O’Shogay, William “Bill” Swehla and Tom Tainter Sr.
