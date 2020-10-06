Frederick ‘Fred’ Robert

Frederick “Fred” G. Robert, 67, of Menomonie and formerly of Hayward, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mayo Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Fred was born Dec. 7, 1952, in the Chicago area. He was the son of Lester and Margaret (Jones) Robert. Fred graduated from William Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois. He attended Lincoln Tech in Illinois. Fred married Joy (Richards) Messer on Dec. 10, 1978. After marriage they later moved to Hayward, where they raised their family. After the death of his wife in 2017 he moved to Menomonie to be closer to his family, where he remained the rest of his life.
Fred enjoyed watching birds and other animals, especially horses. He was also a collector of many things — coins, pipes, movies, books, collectible souvenirs. He loved his down time, watching movies and TV shows. He was a “Trekkie for life.”
Fred is survived by his children, Erica (Scott) Judge, Danielle (Mike) Acuna, Sarah (Joshua) Bartz, Tiffany Robert, Ryan (Jenna) Robert, Rachael (Chad) Stuart and Michael (Tania) Robert; grandchildren, Padraig, Aislinn, Alexus, Alana, “MJ,” Alyssa, Caleb, Isaiah, Austin, Trinity, Patience, Trevor, Greta, Emmett, Elijah, Maverick, Daisy, and soon-to-be baby Robert due in December; and two brothers, Les and Phil.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joy.
Per Fred’s wishes, no formal services are being planned. An intimate gathering will be held at a later date.
“Beam me up, Scotty.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred’s memory may be made to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
