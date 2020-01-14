Eva June Wise

Eva June (Torgerson) Wise, our family matriarch, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, at Chippewa Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls at age 96.
She was born and raised in Hayward, marrying her high school sweetheart, Winslow Wise, soon after he returned from serving with the Marine Corps during World War II. Her parents, Ole and Thora Torgerson, were immigrants from Norway and Denmark who taught her the importance of education, which she valued all of her life. Eva June graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. The majority of her 31½-year career was spent working with students at Hayward High School. She taught English, speech and drama classes, coached forensics teams, directed school plays and advised yearbook staffs before spending the rest of her career as a guidance counselor and director.
She volunteered with the Wisconsin School Counselors Association, Hayward Community Schools Educational Foundation, Northern Waters Library Service, Hayward Retired Teachers’ Association, Hayward Hospital Auxiliary and the Hayward Antiques Club. Eva June was known as an avid reader and theatergoer, a knowledgeable antiques collector and an exceptional bridge player, enjoying her friendships in the same bridge club for over 50 years. Above all, she was a smart, resilient and fiercely independent woman whom we cherished.
Besides her parents, Eva June was preceded in death by husband, Winslow (1959); daughter, Kristi (1977); and siblings, Eleanor Grosch, Regina Miller and Anders Torgerson.
She is survived by son, Karl (Barbara) and daughter, Nora (Paul Dalton); grandchildren, Winslow Wise (Jenny Sligh), Noah Wise (Molli Rasmussen), Evan Halladay (Carole Jean), Phoebe Halladay Cook (David), Zoe Halladay Gadea (Marco) and Mitchell Halladay; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Glenn Torgerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests donations to the Hayward Community Schools Educational Foundation or the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library.
A celebration of her life has been held.
