Elizabeth Vail Lindahl (Liz) passed away on March 31, 2023 in Auburn, AL of natural causes. She was 96.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 21, 1926. She was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Marian Vail of Kansas City and Glen Ellyn Illinois, and her sister, Dorothy Scheck of Stockton, CA. Surviving are: David (son) and Brenda Lindahl of Opelika, AL, Kathryn Lindahl (daughter) of Sun City West, AZ, Bruce Lindahl (son) and Laurie of Gardnerville, NV.

