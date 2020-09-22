Eleanor ‘Elly’ Seidel (nee Kappus), 84, passed to eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Seidel for 65 years; the dear mother of Ron (Julie) Seidel, Mike (Rose) Seidel, Kathy Warner (Eric R.) and the late David Seidel; and the loving and proud grandmother of Amy (Will), Joel (Brianna), Tyler (Amanda), Sam, Sara (Brent), Ben (Alyssa), Joshua (Alexis), Jessica (Tom) and Brandon. She was also survived by eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego, W 195 S6610 Racine Ave., Muskego, WI. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with interment in Rural Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to may be directed to Northwoods Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843, or Hayward Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843.
The Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.bvfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.