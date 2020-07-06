Edith L. Vallem

Edith L. Vallem, 90, of Hayward passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.

Edith was born in Hayward, the daughter of Bill and Letitia Louis. She attended school in Hayward until the family moved to Indiana. In 1948, Edie returned to Hayward, where she met her soul mate, Ray Vallem. They enjoyed 55 years together. Together they raised six children.

Edie was the maternal head of five living generations. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to travel, volunteered for church functions, Scouts and 4-H. She was also a member of Hayward Piece Makers Quilt Guild and ALCW group. Additional hobbies included sewing, painting, jewelry making and baking.

Edie is survived by her children, Elaine (Charles) Grainger, Paul (Jackie Hargett) Vallem, Irene (Chuck) Graves and Judy Hooker; and daughter-in-law, Emily Hunt Vallem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and two sons, Lawrence and Craig.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Edie’s life at a reception to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the First Lutheran Church in Hayward.

Social distancing and precautions will be applied.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Vallem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments