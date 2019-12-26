Duane Casper Butler, age 86, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.
Duane was born in Ladysmith, WI July 20, 1933 to Casper and Eunice Butler of Winter, WI. Duane graduated from Winter High School in 1951. He went to UW River Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, Science, and Industrial Arts in 1955.
Duane married his childhood sweetheart Janet E. Bishop on October 1, 1955. They lived in Red Wing, MN where Duane was employed by the County Ag Office. They moved from Red Wing to Hawkins, WI where he started his teaching career. They then moved from Hawkins to a farm on Highway W in Winter, WI. He taught in the Winter, Phillips, and Ladysmith School Districts retiring from the Ladysmith School District. He received his master's degree in Industrial Safety from UW Stout in 1979. Duane and Janet later moved to Florida to live with their daughter.
Duane was involved with the FFA programs, coached basketball and taught Drivers Education. After retiring from teaching he continued the construction business, farming and logged in the winter months.
Duane’s favorite time was spent with his family going on hayrides, camping and just having his kids home on the farm. Duane and Janet loved taking rides out to watch the cows, especially with their grandchildren.
Duane and Janet have five children, Pamela (Timothy) of Ladysmith, WI, Pauline (Scott) of Eau Claire, WI, Patti (James) of Polk City, FL, Gary (friend Kaylyn) of Polk City, FL and Peggy (Jon) of Hayward, WI.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Janet; five children; nineteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack (Lou); and three nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Eunice; his sister, Maurine and his brother-in-law, Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Winter, WI, where visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Interment will be in the spring in Winter Cemetery.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
