Dr. Everett May

Dr. Everett Junior May of Frisco, Texas, and Hayward, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, of pancreatic cancer at his Frisco home, with his wife by his side.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he was loved greatly by his family and respected by his contemporaries. Friends always said he was a gentleman and a superb dentist — the best. Everett had a deep devotion to his faith and family.
Everett was born April 21, 1931, in Terra Alta, West Virginia, to Mary and Floyd May. When he was two years old they moved to Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, where he attended high school and played basketball on a championship team, baseball and was senior class president. During this time he was active in the Methodist Church and served as Sunday School leader and worked in the local grocery store saving money for college. Everett attended West Virginia University and earned his BS degree. While there he was active in many organizations, among them were ROTC and student government politics. His longtime goal was to become a dentist. As a young man who had never been west of Pennsylvania, he traveled by train to Evanston, Illinois, to attend Northwestern University School of Dentistry. While there he was a member of and treasurer of PSl Omega Dental Fraternity and the G.V. Black Society. He did preliminary laboratory research for Lidocaine.
After graduating in 1957 he entered the Air Force, being assigned to Wheeius AF Base in Tripoli, Libya, for three years. There he served as dentist for families of all Air Force personnel and the general and his staff. One of his additional assignments was to provide care for the King of Libya, King Idris, and his wives at his palace in Benghazi and Tripoli. From Libya in 1960 he requested and was sent to Seymour Johnson AF Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, where he worked with the hospital commander on projects and served on the board of directors of the Officers Club. From there he moved to Richardson, Texas, in 1964 and established his private practice, where he enjoyed 27 years of helping his patients. Everett was a pioneer in Implant Dentistry.
While living in Richardson he was an active member of Lions Club, board president of YMCA, president of Children's Dental Society and Lifetime Achievement Member of Texas Dental Association. He served as Deacon and Education Committee chairman of his church. He was a charter member of Glen Eagles Country Club in Plano. In 1990 Dr. May sold his dental practice to Dr. Lee Fitzgerald, which enabled he and Sandy to enjoy five summer months at their lake home in Hayward, where the entire family could gather. They continued traveling the world and he enjoyed his hobbies of golf, hunting elk, fishing and his pecan farm near De Leon, Texas.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents, younger brothers Donald and Larry and twin great-grandsons, Ty Richard and Trace Marcus Manzer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Rogers May; his four children, Pamela Sue May of Lucerne, Switzerland, Douglas Calvin May (Sheila) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Joan Michelle Turner of Park City, Utah, and Valerie Ann Crisson (Charles) of Bermuda; and his brother, Willis May of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren, Cody Tyler May (wife Lauren) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Connor Taylor May and Madison Nicole May of Colorado Springs, Carl and Holger Turner of Park City, and Charles Spencer and Jolie May Crisson of Bermuda.
Also surviving are Everett's bonus/daughter and Goddaughter, Lisa Page Stenseth (Mark) of Menomonie and Julie Anne Staads of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Allison Page Manzer (Richard) of Morrison, Colorado, Brittney Maurie House (Dustin) of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Benjamin Graham Staads (Alisha) of Eleva, Wisconsin, Matthew August Staads (Amy) of Eleva, and Zachary Rogers Staads of Eau Claire; seven great-grandchildren, Shayne Page Manzer, Logan Neleh Manzer and Chayse Marie Manzer of Morrison, Colorado, Charlie Maurie House of Maple Grove, and Collin Benjamin Staads, Owen Bruce Wayne Staads and Evan Hanson Staads of Eleva.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Everett will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Spider Lake Church, Main Street Campus, in Hayward. Private burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Spider Lake Church, P.O. Box 695, Hayward, WI or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
A life well lived is a beautiful legacy and with God love will live on forever.
