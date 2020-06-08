Dorothy Wade

Dorothy B. Wade, Ishigookwe (Sky Woman), 78, Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of LCO, died Monday June 1, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul.

Dorothy Butler Wade was born January 10, 1942, in Chief Lake, the daughter of Max Butler and Rachel Wade. She was born and raised on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Dorothy was well known for her little Indian dolls that she sold at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve and at Birchbark Books (owned by Native author Louise Erdrich) in South Minneapolis. She loved her Coobies so much and she will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Chris Butler; grandchildren, Sarah Rachel Giinumbus Butler and David Michael Bezhigoogabow (Allicia) Butler, Hannah DeCoteau Nigonibinesiikwe Orie, Grace Miskwaabineshiinh Butler and Hazel Mimikwew Butler; sisters, Martina Gougé, Eunice Quagon and Regina (Terry) Quaderer; brother James Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Max Butler and Rachel Wade; brothers, Russel Butler and George Butler; and significant other Simon Segura.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve.

