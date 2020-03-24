Donna L. Jez, 68, of Hayward died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Donna was co-owner of Mel’s Outdoor Power in Round Lake.
Donna Lee Revak was born Dec. 8, 1951, in Burns, Oregon, the daughter of Joseph and Audrey (Beger) Revak. She was raised in Weyerhaeuser and graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School. Donna co-owned Mel’s Outdoor Power for 25 years. She was passionate about gardening and then discovered quilting in the past few years, bringing color and joy to many nonprofit organizations by donating quilts and pillowcases. Donna loved spending time with Mel, her significant other of 34 years, and her girls, Stephanie and Michelle, and her favorite (and only) sister, Barb. She enjoyed numerous telephone calls every week to the girls and Barb, and being entertained by Mel’s stories. Donna enjoyed barbecuing in the backyard with family and friends.
She is survived by her significant other, Mel VanWey of Hayward; daughters, Stephanie R. O’Connor of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michelle L. Jez of Scott Depot, West Virginia; sister, Barb Von Hellwig of St. Cloud, Minnesota; niece, Cyndi Janssen of Cold Spring, Minnesota; and her dog, Hunter.
Donna was preceded by her mother and father ,Audrey and Joseph Revak, and her brother, Richard Revak.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
