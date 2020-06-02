Donald L. Clark, 96, of Stone Lake, passed away on Thursday, May 28, at his home.
Donald Lewis Clark was born May 29, 1923, in Stone Lake, the son of Porley and Rhoda Isabel (Sherrard) Clark. He was born in a little log cabin on the north end of big Stone Lake on the property that his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1884. Donald went to grade school in the Lake View school on the west side of Big Stone Lake and high school in the Red Brick School in Stone Lake. After school he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and then joined the U.S. Army on January 22, 1943. He served during World War II and earned the Victory Medal, four Overseas Service Bars, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Battle Stars and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on December 3, 1945, and returned to Stone Lake. On October 26, 1946, Donald was joined in marriage to Eva Hageman in Hayward. Together they moved to Illinois where Donald worked as a farmer for several years before moving to Chicago where he worked at the Chicago District Power Plant. Donald and Eva then moved to Stone Lake, where he went to work for Experimental Station in Spooner and the Indianhead Specialty Company. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stone Lake. He was one of the founding members of the Stone Lake Fire Department. Donald enjoyed the outdoors and was an active hunter and fisherman. He loved camping with the family and traveled to 49 of the 50 states.
Donald is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eva; two children, Gary (Cora) Clark, Diane (Bob) Sabin; four grandchildren, Deb (Jody) Kollmorgen, Terri (Dickie) Welsch, Donald Clark II, and Gary (Natalie) Clark; nine great-grandchildren; Emma (Mark) Kopylov, Richard and James Welsch, John, Paige, Coy and Cavan Kollmorgen, Jessie Lynn Clark, Tristen Clark; five step-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, Conrad Kopylov; one sister, Nathalie Hageman; and son-in-law, Gene Kittelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dawn Kittelson; one brother, Thomas Clark; and two sisters, Jesse and Marge.
A memorial service will be held for Donald at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Hayward Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded by the Wisconsin State Funeral Honors Program. The family requests that those attending please remember to wear a mask for safety of others attending.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
