Donald F. Gorka Sr., 70, of Hayward passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.
Donald Frank Gorka was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Stevens Point, the son of Frank and Clara (Stahura) Gorka. He was raised in Stevens Point and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High. Donald worked for Mullins Cheese Factory in Knowlton, Wisconsin, as a truck driver and factory worker for over 20 years. He also worked in residential construction for John Donnellan in Hayward for numerous years. Don was married to Carolyn Mullen on Sept. 21, 1996, in Mosinee. Don enjoyed woodworking, taking hunting trips and deer and bear hunting in Wisconsin. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Rifle Association.
Don is survived by his daughter, Tammy Walter of Hayward; son, Donald Gorka of Mosinee; three brothers, Randy (Shirley) Gorka, Joseph (Candy) Gorka and Rodney (Barb) Gorka, all of Mosinee; one sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Greg) Van Price of Texas; three nephews and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carolyn.
A private family gathering will be held for Don in the spring.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.