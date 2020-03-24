Donald “Don” Kludt, 83, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Machesney Park, Illinois, on March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Don was born Oct. 7, 1936 in Hayward to Carl and Mary (Stenn) Kludt. He married his sweetheart, Helen Spratt, on Sept. 12, 1964 in Baraboo. After graduating from high school, Don faithfully served this country in the United States Army. Don worked as a laborer for Chrysler for over 30 years and eventually retired from there.
Don loved cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and Packers. He really enjoyed his heated bird bath and feeding the birds and squirrels that came to his yard. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading.
Don will be dearly missed by his son, Robert (Kim) Kludt; his brother, Chuck (Yvonne) Kludt; his sister, Joanne Lamphear; his grandchildren, Michelle (Pat Cashatt) Kludt, Danielle (Chris) Spiess, Kalden (Amber Adams) Kludt and Rissa (Nick) Mikos; and his six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Helen.
Don’s funeral services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. To access the live stream, visit Don’s obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. A private burial will be held in Belvidere Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be gifted to the Humane Society. Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
