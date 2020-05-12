Dolores Maxine Marquardt, Hayward, left her earthly life and passed into Heaven on Sunday, May 3, at the Hayward hospital. Dolores, known by all who knew her as Dode, Dodes, or Dodie, will be missed by her family, friends, and community.
Dolores was born the daughter of Selma Flatness and Carl Olaf Anderson on September 5, 1933. She was born on the family farm in Cuba Township, Becker County, Minnesota. For eight years she attended District 42, a country school, and her experiences there influenced her life and career. She characterized herself as a tomboy who would rather play ball than put on dresses. This grew into a lifelong love of sports and competition. Her childhood was filled with a constant flow of relatives and visitors to the family farm and was the source of many of the stories she liked to tell throughout her life. After graduating from Lake Park High School and Moorhead State College, she taught school in Pelican Rapids and Benson, Minnesota. In 1957 she married Dennis C. Marquardt. They lived in Moorhead, Minnesota, where they started a family, and Dode worked for General Motors Insurance. In 1963 they moved to Tioga, North Dakota, and in 1965 to Hayward. Dennis was the hospital administrator and she taught elementary school. Together they raised five children. Dode earned her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin System, and after over 30 years as an educator, retired from teaching in 1997. As a teacher she strived to make each child feel safe and accepted. As a mom she allowed her kids the freedom to learn and grow through play.
Dode was proud of her farm background. It instilled in her the toughness and neighborliness for which she was known. Dode was proud of her family. They will miss the stories she told around the kitchen table and the sense of fun with which she approached everything in life. Dode was proud of her Scandinavian heritage. She delighted in delivering her homemade lutefisk and lefse to fellow Scandinavians each Christmastime. Anyone fortunate enough to receive a loaf of her Swedish rye or oatmeal bread knew it was baked with love. Dode was also proud of being a Minnesota Vikings fan.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dennis; sisters, Lorraine Jacobsen of Ulen, Minnesota, and Barb (Robert) Wold of Los Angeles, California; children, Dwight (Lynda) of Spooner, Dale (Brenda) of Oconomowoc, Daidre (David) Bartz of Hayward, Denise (fiancé Rob Mittlesdorf, Eli, Emma, José) of Hayward; and Daniel “Hutta” of Hayward; grandchildren, Kelsy (Bill) Richardson, Dean (Danielle), Will (Katri Olsen), Dennis, Ben (Corri McHugh), Phoebe, and Grant Bartz; two great-grandchildren, Donovan and George; and dear nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many cherished lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
“And until we meet again, may God protect you from unnecessary Uff-das.”
Due to the current pandemic, a funeral service and celebration of Dode’s life will be scheduled in the future.
Those who wish to remember Dode with a memorial may direct it in her name to either organization below:
Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation
℅ Anderson, Hager, and Moe
P.O. Box 986
Hayward, WI 54843
First Lutheran Church
P.O. Box 346
Hayward, WI 54843
