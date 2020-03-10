Dawn Marie Hansen, 64, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on March 6th, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, WI to Charleene Marie Curry and Harvey “Red” Thornberry. Dawn graduated from East High School in Anchorage, AK and became one of the first women to work on the North Slope of Alaska. Dawn’s beauty was only matched by her wit and she always took great joy in entertaining, cooking and taking care of those around her. She is survived by her two daughters Chanelle (Zach) Sayers and Shaelee Hansen; four grandsons, Layton Leeper, Sterling, Stellan and Sumner Sayers; sisters, Misty Steed, Kaycee Gregorich, Lisa Simons, and Theresa Wrangham; and brothers, Billy Thornberry and Hank Petit. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Teresa Altman. She will forever be missed by her family and friends.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.