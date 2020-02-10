David A. Blommel, age 51, of Drummond, WI died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
David Andrew Blommel was born April 17, 1968 in Racine, WI, the son of David and Arlene (Nelson) Blommel. The north woods always called Dave’s name and that is what brought him to the Cable/Drummond area where he married Barbara Thoms (Bean) on June 28, 2003 and joined together seven children, David, Amanda, Nicholas, Anthony, Ethan, Jordan, Thomas and their precious dog Dixie. He enjoyed spending time and making memories with his grandchildren who he loved very much.
Dave was very comfortable with who he was and willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed the outdoors: camping, canoeing down the river in the spring, sitting around bon fires with the family, going hunting and just enjoying nature. His passion was learning as much as possible. Over the course of his life he became a jack of all trades. He took a lot of pride in perfecting his work. His motto was “Never Give Up.”
He is survived by wife Barb; children David (Rebecca) Blommel, Amanda (Robert Stowell) Blommel, Nicholas Blommel, Anthony (Maria) Nichols, Ethan Bean, Jordan Blommel, Thomas (Sam Espersen) Bean, Dixie Doodlebug Blommel; six grandchildren; two grandpups; brothers Daren Blommel; sister Dawn Christensen; nephews and nieces.
David was preceded in death by his parents David and Arlene.
A Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cable, WI in the spring.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
