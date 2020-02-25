Darrell M. Peterson, 79, of Hayward and Mesquite, Nevada, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, in St. George, Utah.
Darrell “Pete” Peterson was born March 12, 1940 in Montevideo, Minnesota, to Walter and Marie Peterson. He was a graduate of Harding High School in St. Paul, where he met Barbara Geisenhoff . They went on to marry and raise six children in Somerset, Wisconsin, where they owned the Apple River Resort and Darrell was employed at 3M in St. Paul. He was a former owner of the Wild River Inn in Hayward and Bayside Lodge on Round Lake. After Barbara passed away, Darrell spent his time in Nevada and Hayward. He worked at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where he met and married Elva, and they have been together for the past 18 years. After retiring, he enjoyed his winters in Mesquite, Nevada, and summers in Hayward, where he especially loved riding his side-by-side with friends in the mountains and family in Hayward. Pete loved his dogs, bird and animal watching, a good steak and spending countless hours on his tractor grooming trails on his 70-acre sanctuary in Hayward. He was always proud of his children and was a strong and caring father, husband and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Elva of Mesquite; children, Kim (Scott) Gelle of Somerset, Greg (Jill) Peterson of Hayward, Gary (Robin) Peterson of Manning, South Carolina, Steve (Shirlee) Peterson of Corcoran, Minnesota, Billie Jo (Pat) Sabin of Hayward, and Rufus Peterson of Wilmington, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Kara (Carl) Finster, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother (Gordon) Peterson of Glenwood City; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews and a host of long-time friends. He is also survived by his two special dogs, Baby and Benji, who meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara; parents, Walter and Marie Peterson; and brother, Glen Peterson.
Per Darrell’s wishes, there will be no services but a private family gathering will be held this summer in Hayward.
“Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.”
