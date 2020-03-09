Cynthia Coville

Cynthia Ann Coville, age 72, of Hayward, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home.
Cynthia Ann Coville was born July 1, 1947 in Illinois the daughter of Rollin and Dorothy (Keough) Coville Jr. She was raised in Elgin, IL where she graduated from Larkin High School in 1965. Cynthia continued her education at the University of Arizona for two years. Cynthia moved back to Illinois where she worked at the Anvil Club in Dundee, IL. She then moved to Elgin where she worked for an insurance agency and Elgin Community College. Cynthia moved to Hayward, WI where she worked at Famous Dave’s, IHAA Thrift Store, Jack Pine Rock Shop and Holiday and CENEX gas stations. She enjoyed walking in Hayward and the trails by the hospital.
Cynthia is survived by her two sons, Korre Conner and Ryan Conner of Hayward, WI; three grandchildren, Jacob Conner of Hayward, WI, Shelby Conner of Backus, MN, Morgan Conner of Germantown, WI; one brother, Rollin (Pamela) Coville of Richmond, CA; step-mother, Shirley Coville of Springfield, IL; and one nephew, William Coville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering for Cynthia will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, March14th, at the Hayward Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.