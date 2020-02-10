Celia Ann (Anderson) Anderson, 76, of Hayward and formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Care System in Eau Claire.
Celia was born April 24, 1943, to Lawrence and Eunice Anderson in Eau Claire. She attended school in the Eau Claire school district until graduating from Memorial High School in 1961. During her senior year attending Memorial she started dating the love of her life, Gary M. Anderson. On Jan. 5, 1963 Celia and Gary were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Their union produced two daughters, Lawrel Charlotte and Michelle Kelane.
Celia kept her work schedule full, working part time during her school years at Weiner Shoe Company, followed by several years as manager at Neaumode Hosiery in downtown Eau Claire and later at London Square Mall. After the birth of her second child, Celia opened a daycare facility in her home. This life change opened a wonderful and enlightening career for her that lasted for 35 years. Many children who came through her daycare returned later as adults with their own children to establish lifelong friendships.
Celia is survived by her husband, Gary Anderson; daughters, Lawrel (Rob) Sabelko and Michelle Olson (Jay Roberts); sister, Jennifer (Geoff) Dieter; grandchildren, Katelyn and Abigale Sabelko, Angus Olson and Thomas and Andrew Sabelko; nieces, Kristine Deehr and Stephanie Nestigan; and nephews, Mike Anderson and Chris Dieter.
Celia was preceded in death by her parents, mothers-in-law, Evelyn Carlson and Carol Anderson; fathers-in-law, Kenneth Carlson and Charles Anderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Alice Anderson; and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at the Hayward Area Hospital Emergency Room and Eau Claire Mayo Health System for providing outstanding care to Celia in her time of need.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. A private committal service will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Boys and Girls Club of Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.