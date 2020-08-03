Bruce M. Claflin, 64, of Hayward died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born in Park Forest, Illinois, Aug. 31, 1955, the son of Charles E. and Kay H. (Herrmann) Claflin.
Bruce was an accomplished, well-respected and admired businessman in the financial services industry. He hosted a weekly radio show in the Twin Cities, was managing partner for Workman Securities and held various roles for major companies including Ameriprise, Allianz & Questar Capital.
He was united in marriage to Christina Bailey on Aug. 30, 2003, and they were soon to celebrate 17 years of marriage filled with love and laughs.
The family would like you to know that Bruce followed a mantra started by his father that "Life is Not a Spectator Sport." Bruce was a loving and committed father, husband, gramps, son and friend with a giving heart. He lived life with a passion that included his family, the outdoors, a good story and a funny joke. His zest for life was equally matched by his desire to help others and leave the world better than he found it.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Bailey, of Hayward; son, Andrew (Jenna) Claflin, Ham Lake, Minnesota; daughter, Brittany (Cole) Aldrich, Plymouth, Minnesota; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Nolan; brothers, Todd (Carlene) Claflin, Salt Lake City, Utah, Charles (Beverly) Claflin Jr., Cypress, Texas, and Matt (Anne) Claflin, Stevens Point; sister, Amy Zagroba, Chicago; and many dear nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Bobbi Claflin.
The family will gather in late August for a private memorial. A published announcement will follow with details for a celebration of life in summer 2021.
We are remembering Bruce with contributions in his name to Cable Area Resources in Emergencies (CARE). To donate, please visit www.cableareacare.org.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
