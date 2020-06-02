Brent B. Van Vonderen, 64, of Hayward died peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Brent was born on October 12, 1955 to Wayne and Beverly (Meyers) Van Vonderen in Coleman, WI, and moved to Hayward as a young man to own and operate Northland Evergreens, his first of many entrepreneurial endeavors. He was a true business man and loved all aspects of “making a deal”. Brent was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many trips to Canada and the Western States with friends and family. Most of all, he cherished his family, adored his three children, and was blessed with both a granddaughter and grandson. Finally, he was a man of great faith, secure in the knowledge that he would meet Jesus in heaven.
Brent is survived by; his wife, Mary, children, Natalie (Aaron) Johnson, son, Nik Van Vonderen, and daughter, Nadya Van Vonderen, mother, Beverly Nyberg, brother, Jeff (Sue) Van Vonderen, two grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by, his father, Wayne.
A memorial service will be held for Brent on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Spider Lake Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Spider Lake Church Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hayward Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for Brent’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
