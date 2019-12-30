BRADLEY YOUNG

Bradley R. Young Sr., age 38, of Lac Courte Oreilles, WI died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Bradley Ray Young was born March 4, 1981 in Spooner, WI the son of Raymond and Linda Young. If the presence of Brad wasn’t heard through his loud and booming laughter, it was felt. As a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, Brad greatly impacted every life he touched. Among other things, he was a multi-talented entrepreneur who built and ran his own successful landscaping business for over ten years. Ultimately, Brad could do most anything he set his mind to. Most of all, though, Brad was a father, and family was at the heart of everything he did. Although Brad faced a personal battle in his final years, it was a battle he was winning, and in the end, everything that he did was toward that one goal: his family.
He is survived by his children Derek, Dakota, Kiara, Bradley Jr., Braden, Brendan, Brody and Lauren; parents Ray & Linda; love of his life Susan Taylor; brothers George (Peggy) Young, Raymond (Sheila) Young Jr., Todd (Kateri) Young & Dean (Angel) Young; sister Vicki Besaw; many nieces & nephews
Brad was preceded in death by his sister Annette Young Sheffield; brother Lorne Young maternal grandparents James & Anna Hudson; paternal grandparents George & Dorothea Young; uncles James Hudson & Joseph Belille.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in Whitefish Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 30th at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.
Honorary casket bearers will be Dan Frost, Scott Nelson, Codii Young, Dean Young, George Young, Lorne Young Jr., Raymond Young II, Scott Young, Shawn Young, Todd Young & Todd Young Jr.
Casket bearers will be Aaron Besaw, Luke Besaw, Chris McNabb, Derek Taylor, Jesse Young & Ryan Young.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
