Bradley Hom

Bradley W. Hom, 58, of Hayward died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Bradley Wayne Hom was born Dec. 22, 1961, in Rice Lake, the son of James and Eunice (Bisonette) Hom. Brad worked for the LCO Tribe over the years, at the LCO Conservation Department and the LCO Transfer Station, and was self-employed doing lawn maintenance. He enjoyed time with his beloved dogs, the late Kitty and Logan, as well as Minnie.

He is survived by his mother, Eunice Hill of LCO; his father, James (Barb) Hom of Quartzsite, Arizona; sisters, Tami (Bob) Burnside of Dunedin, Florida, and Terri Hom and Brenda Bisonette of LCO; brother, Eric (Christina) Hom of Barron; his special friend, Mary Wolf of Woodruff; and nephews, nieces and many cousins.

Bradley was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Corrine Bisonette.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

