Bradley Hom

Bradley W. Hom, 58, of Hayward died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Bradley Wayne Hom was born Dec. 22, 1961, in Rice Lake, the son of James and Eunice (Bisonette) Hom. Brad worked for the LCO Tribe over the years, at the LCO Conservation Department and the LCO Transfer Station, and was self-employed doing lawn maintenance. He enjoyed time with his beloved dogs, the late Kitty and Logan, as well as Minnie.
He is survived by his mother, Eunice Hill of LCO; his father, James (Barb) Hom of Quartzsite, Arizona; sisters, Tami (Bob) Burnside of Dunedin, Florida, and Terri Hom and Brenda Bisonette of LCO; brother, Eric (Christina) Hom of Barron; his special friend, Mary Wolf of Woodruff; and nephews, nieces and many cousins.
Bradley was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Corrine Bisonette.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.