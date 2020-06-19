Betty Leora Rasmussen, age 85, of Cable, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward. She was born on February 13, 1935 in Cable, WI, the daughter of George Hewitt and Elva Mae Fuller.
Betty owned and operated her own pet boarding, grooming and breeding business for many years in Janesville, WI. She was a true animal lover. After returning home to Cable, Betty was the head housekeeper at Telemark and also a baker at Marketplace. She was a faithful member of Living Hope Church in Cable and loved her Lord and Savior. It was religion that kept Betty going through the years and she was dedicated in helping others find their way. She was a truly kind hearted and generous person and took great pride in helping others.
She is survived by her daughters; Kathy and Brenda, grandchildren and great grandchildren. And also many loving family members and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, George Hewitt; her mother, Elva Mae Rasmussen; and her step-father, Carl Rasmussen.
All services and interment will be held privately.
For information, please call the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
