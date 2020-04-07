Bernice Dorothea Boubel

Bernice Dorothea (Huff) Boubel, 98, of Mankato, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, March 27. Bernice was born October 16, 1921, in Phipps in the Township of Lenroot, to Walter and Olga (Schultz) Huff. She was born again to eternal life though Holy Baptism at Trinity Lutheran Church in Phipps. She spent most of her early life in Seeley, attending school in Phipps and Seeley, and graduating from Hayward High School in 1939.
She moved to Chicago in 1943 and helped win World War II by working in a defense plant making airplane carburetors. She married John Jacob Boubel in Chicago in 1945. After the birth of their three children the family moved back to Seeley. After her husband’s passing in 1970, Bernice moved to the Twin Cities and later to Madison where she worked for 12 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse’s aid, retiring in 1989. She moved to Mankato in 2002 where her son’s family lived. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, embroidering and quilt making. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mankato.
She is survived by three children, Margaret (Peg) Klein of Indianapolis, John Peter (Karen) Boubel of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Mary Ann Boubel, of Racine, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Peter (Alissa Shine) Klein of Indianapolis, Ann (nee Klein)(Alan) Pruitt of San Ramon, California, Terri (nee Klein) Bailey of Indianapolis, Gregory (Micaela (nee Brown) Boubel, of Longmont, Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Alex and Andrew of San Ramon, California, Zach (Kearsten Sheable) Bailey, Anna and Jacob and great-great grandchild, Zander Bailey, of all of Indianapolis.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband John; five sisters, Edna and Helen Huff, Elsie (Martin) Sjostrom, Ester (William) Bruschuk, and Arlene (Robert) Frindt; four brothers, Lloyd (Agnes), Bill (Edna), Lester (Verna), Clarence [Bud] (Bernice) Huff; two nieces and four nephews.
Because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, funeral arrangements are pending with Hayward Funeral Home and Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Seeley. A memorial service is tentatively planned for the summer.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1103 Broad Street, North Mankato, MN 56001; or Greater Mankato Area Therapy Dogs.
For additional information, please contact Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.