Basil Hansen Sr., 93, of Loretta passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield.
Basil Warren Hansen was born in Loretta on Feb. 15, 1927, during a snowstorm in an old log house on North Clover Road on the family farm, delivered by his father. He was the third son of John S. and Josephine (Healy) Hansen. Basil attended school in Draper and worked the family farm his entire life. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was assigned to the 11th Arm. Cav., serving in Colorado and Germany from 1953 to 1955. This was his only time away from his beloved farm. Basil was a member of the Jensen-Hansen Post 394 of the American Legion. The post is named in part for his older brother who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
On Dec. 26, 1956, Basil married Marlene Kunsch of Glidden at Most Precious Blood Parish in Glidden. During their 63 years together, they worked the family farm and raised five children. He raised black angus cattle on his farm and served many years on the Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Board. While working the farm he also worked full time from 1962 to1989 for the National Forest Service, where he did many different jobs, finishing as a recreation supervisor in the Chequamegon National Forest campgrounds. For many years Basil was an avid bowler but in his mid-50s, inspired by his son, he sought a new challenge and took up cross-country skiing as a hobby. Learning both the traditional and then skate skiing methods, he participated in the American Birkebeiner for over 20 years, inspiring his brother-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and friends to participate in the Birkie as well. Basil was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was always there for people in need and was widely known for his tremendous work ethic.
Basil is survived by his wife, Marlene; one brother, Bruce (Joanne) Hansen of Tampa, Florida; two sons, Basil (Christine) of Waupaca and Shawn of Eau Claire; two daughters, Marklin (Greg) Mandt of Alexandria, Virginia, and Veda (Thomas) Nordgren of Pulaski; seven grandsons, Kehl (Mariah) Mandt of Bakersfield, California, Taydon Mandt of Alexandria, Virginia, Conler Mandt of Brooklyn, New York, Orran Mandt of Alexandria, Evan (Ellen) Nordgren of DeForest, Colin (Frannie) Nordgren of Mount Prospect, Illinois, and Warren Nordgren of Racine; three granddaughters, Taryss Mandt of Falls Church, Virginia, and Abigail and Allison Hansen of Waupaca; and one great-grandson, Milo Nordgren of DeForest.
Basil was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine; brothers, Johnny and Terry; sister, Zeota; son, Kevin, and daughter, Larynne.
A graveside service was held at noon Monday, Aug. 24, at the Winter Cemetery, with Pastor Tonee Martin officiating and Military Honors accorded by Loretta Jensen-Hansen American Legion Post 394. Family gather at the cemetery prior to the service at 11:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
