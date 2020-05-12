Arlene (Arly) Margaret Gruber, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, at her home in Rock Falls, Wisconsin, with family by her side. Arly was born June 24, 1930, in Rock Falls to Vincent and Genevieve (Yenny) Schuh. On October 4, 1950, she married Kenneth Gruber of Bear Creek, Town of Canton. They moved to Rock Falls and bought the Swan farm in 1953. Arly and Ken enjoyed farming and were great support to son Chris when he took over operations in the mid 1980s.
Arly was very active in the community, volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic Church- Rock Falls, Sacred Heart Hospital, and 4-H. Throughout her youth she provided childcare for new mothers. She worked with Helwig catering for many years, forming lifelong friendships. Family and friends savored her potato salad, cinnamon and poppy rolls. Arly made many quilts and afghans for people in the community and for Sacred Heart Hospital palliative care patients. Arly knitted hundreds of baby hats over the years, with many donated to Sacred Heart Hospital. The latest project was Dresses for Africa. Arly enjoyed baking, playing cards, sewing, and spending time in her gardens. Arly was God’s faithful servant; family, neighbors, and friends cherished her.
Arly is survived by her daughter Jenny Gruber, daughter Penny Broberg and her husband Dean, daughter Carol Williamson and her husband Jeff, son Chris Gruber and his wife Kelly, and daughter Carma Koller and her husband Randy.
Grandchildren include Curtis Broberg, Rachael (Broberg) Morton and her husband Scott, Kyle Williamson and his wife Mandi, Claire Williamson, Michael Biederman, McKenna Gruber, Morganne Gruber, Marissa Koller, and Jon Koller. Great-grandchildren include Kendrick, Isaac, and Lauren Morton; and David and Liam Williamson. Being from a family of nine, there are many nieces and nephews.
Arly is also survived by brother-in-law Larry Gruber (Rita), and sisters-in-law Marie Gruber, Leona Gruber, Martha Gruber and Deb Schuh.
Arly was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Gruber; son Kenneth (Chuck) Gruber; son-in-law Bruce Collins and her parents; also brothers Roman Schuh (Clara), Frank (Emma), Louis (Winifred), Ed (Doris), Richard (Beatrice), and Kenneth; sisters Ann (Herman Bauer) and Lorraine (Duane Thalacker); brothers-in-law William, Clarence, and Glenn Gruber; sister-in-law Evelyn Sabelko (Hubert).
The family requests memorials be sent to Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls, “Good Days” (https://www.mygooddays.org), or a charity of your choice.
The family thanks the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire Medical Clinic, the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, and St. Josephs Hospice for the love and care they showed Arly.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Rhiel Funeral and Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
