Ann M. Mockler, 90, of Hayward passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Ann Marie (Thorp) Mockler was born March 30, 1930, to Hilda and Harry Thorp in Hayward. The second of three children, she was a tomboy who loved to tell the story of how she was the only girl on the baseball team while attending Kinnamon School. After graduating from Hayward High School in 1948 she started working for Dr. Sahs at the medical clinic next to the Hayward Dairy. There she worked in both clerical and nursing duties, including helping with in-office surgeries and anything else that was needed. Following her retirement from the clinic, Ann began volunteering at the Northwoods Humane Society, where she was happy to be known as the "cat lady."
Ann married the love of her life, Robert Mockler, on Nov. 17, 1951. They were happily married for 56 years and had two children, John (Jolee) Mockler of LaValle, Wisconsin, and Jan (Harold) Treland of Hayward. A lifelong resident of Hayward, many will remember seeing Ann walking her (very well fed) beagle down Fourth Street. Grandma Annie, as she became well-known later in life, will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose greatest passion was her family (and chocolate).
Ann is also survived by grandchildren, Tyler (Mallory) Treland and Tatum (Christopher) Schlapper; and great-grandchildren, Kyler and Layke Schlapper and Beckett and Tanner Treland.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda (Bushland) Thorp; father, Harry Thorp; brother, Sidney; and sister, Nola.
A memorial service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
The family requests any memorials be directed to The Northwoods Humane Society, 10812 N O’Brien Hill Rd., or the Hayward Veterans Center, 10534 Main St., both of Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
