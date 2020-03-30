Angus “Gus” Kiser, age 88, of Hayward, WI passed away on March 28, 2020 at Hayward Health Services.
Angus Wayne Kiser was Born on May 3, 1931, the son of Beverly Parrot Kiser and Tina Mae Boyd at Coalwood, VA. After he graduated from High School in Richlands, VA he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country in the Korean War as a combat infantryman. He was decorated with several medals including the Meritorious Unit Commendation with six Bronze Service Stars.
After returning home from the war, Angus attended West Virginia University earning a bachelor’s degree in Forestry in 1957. He was united in marriage to Alyce L. St. Clair of Bluefield, WV in 1955 and had two sons and one daughter – Andy in 1955, Mark in 1957, and Cynthia in 1962. He and the family moved to Wisconsin in 1958 where he spent his entire career as a forester for the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
He retired in 1989 to a life of hunting, fishing, golfing, and training his hunting and field trial dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and daughter Cynthia. Angus is survived by his wife Alyce of Hayward, Sons Andy and Mark and his wife Sherri of Hayward, Grandson Tim and his wife Katie of Golden Valley, MN, Granddaughter Jennifer of Eau Claire, WI, and Grandson Jason of Provo, UT, three great grandchildren Julia, Emily, and Jia, and nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Hayward, Wisconsin. Angus is remembered fondly and missed dearly. There will be a mass, military service, and celebration of life announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
