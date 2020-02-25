Andrew Monari

Andrew “Andy” J. Monari, 48, of Couderay went quietly into the arms of our Lord on Feb. 22, 2020.
Andrew Joseph Monari was born July 26, 1971, to Joseph and Janet Monari in Peoria, Illinois. They lived in Peoria before moving to Janesville. While living in Janesville, Andy met Amy M. Graves, whom he married on June 26, 2004 in Wisconsin Dells. He worked for J.P. Cullen in Janesville from 2006-2015. His impressive work ethic brought him success in his field. After moving to the Hayward area, Andy cultivated wonderful client and employee relationships through leading Hayward Concrete, a division of Hill Construction.
Andy enjoyed ATV rides with his wife and friends, fixing or building things around the house (which is how he got his nickname “Handy Andy”), watching the Blackhawks play hockey and his job. Andy was known his entire life for causing a little trouble and for his fun sense of humor, but also for his strong commitment to his family, friends and work. Andy had a giving heart, always making time for the people and things he cared about — even for his deer friend Bucky. Andy was dedicated to everything he put his hands on.
Andy is a beloved son, husband and dad. He took pride in his daughter and supported her on every decision she made. He is admired and loved by so many.
Andy is survived by his wife, Amy Monari; parents, Joseph and Janet Monari; daughter, Emily Viles-Monari and son-in-law Max Olin; parents-in-law, Sharyn and Robert Graves; and many other relatives and friends.
Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents and nephew, Nik Graves.
A memorial gathering will be held for Andy from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Hayward Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Stone Lake, with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Andy’s family.
