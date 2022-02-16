Parker Arnsten-Beaudin, a senior at Northern Waters Environmental School (NWES) in Hayward, has won the 2022 National Space Club & Foundation’s Keynote Scholarship.
Parker was selected after a nationwide search, and she will be the keynote speaker at the Club’s annual Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner on Friday, March 18, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
In addition to being enrolled at NWES, Parker is enrolled as a science major at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, where she holds a team leader position for the college’s First Nations Launch Team, a NASA annual competition offering Tribal Colleges and Universities the opportunity to demonstrate engineering skills in high-power rocketry.
Parker has also won several art competitions and serves as president of her school’s art club and as coordinator for the Friends of Eau Claire Lakes Area’s Ecology Education Program.
Brittany Hager, NWES director, has played a key role in Parker’s success, believing that when students are engaged in projects they are interested in, learning becomes more applicable and exciting. Hager has worked as a field intern for the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, teaching environmental education at Muraviovka Park for Sustainable Land Use in the Amur Region of Russia, as well as teaching outdoor education summer school classes in Portage, Wisconsin.
The Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner is the major event of the Washington D.C. space calendar, with a history dating back to 1958 when it was first celebrated in honor of Goddard’s successful liquid-fueled rocket flight. Nearly 2,000 members of the government, industry and educational space community attend the dinner/ceremony and awards are given for accomplishments in space flight, engineering, science, management and education.
Parker plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, and hopes to pursue a doctorate in environmental science. She plans to become an environmental researcher and advocate for environmental conservation.
“As Parker’s teacher in middle school and now as the director at Northern Waters, I have had the privilege of knowing Parker for seven years,” Hager said. “Parker is an individual with determination that propels her through life. Her passions and interests guide her attention and focus toward new projects and learning adventures regularly. I truly believe that Parker will positively impact and make a difference in our world through her future endeavors.”
Hager will also accompany Parker to Washington, D.C.
The National Space Club and Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization devoted to fostering excellence in space activity through interaction between industry and government, and through a continuing program of educational support. Youth education is a premier focus of the Club, providing over $160,000 in scholarship and internships each year.
