Ashli Srmek

Family Nurse Practitioner Ashli Srmek has joined the medical team at NorthLakes Community Clinic in Hayward.

Ashli is seeing patients of all ages and is a welcome addition to the staff. She earned her Associate of Science degree in Nursing from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake and her Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Illinois.

  

