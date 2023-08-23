NorthWoods Strings, an innovative non-profit music education organization, will provide a free, fun “String Jam” session on Monday Aug. 28 at the Hayward Farmers Market.

Individuals are invited to bring their instrument and come play with the group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. NWS provides instrument rental and music instruction to students of all ages. They invite others for their String Jam fun!

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments