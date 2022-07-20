NorthWoods Strings, an innovative non-profit music education organization, will provide a free, fun “String Jam” session Monday, July 25 at the Hayward Farmers Market.

Bring your fiddle, guitar or mandolin for a slow play session from 11:30-12:30 or advanced play from 1-2 p.m. during the farmer’s market on the grounds of Lumberjack Bowl on Hwy. B.

