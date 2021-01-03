The Feast of the Three Kings: The Epiphany
The date was Jan. 6, 1960, and our family had been in France for almost a year. My parents were certainly enjoying our “French Adventure” at Chateauroux Air Force Base located in the Loire Valley about 150 miles south of Paris. As was typical for my parents, they loved meeting the non-military inhabitants of the area.
One such couple was the Count (Charles Emmanuel) and Countess (Joanna) de la Rochefaucauld, who spent part of the year at their Chateau Montbel in the Loire Valley. Our continued “French Adventure” began with an invitation that was extended to our family to celebrate The Feast of the Kings with Charles Emmanuel and Joanna at their chateau.
The Rochefaucaulds were well respected by the U.S. military representation in the area. Their welcoming friendship and loyalty began during World War II when they graciously hosted “the Americans” on many occasions. So the invitation to celebrate The Feast of the Kings or La Fête des Rois was indeed special. The celebration is also known as the Feast of the Ephiphany, or quite literally the “revelation” celebrating the travels of the three Magi, or Kings of the Orient, who followed a star to Bethlehem to visit Jesus a few days after the Nativity. It is always celebrated on Jan. 6.
My mother, Hettye McNamara, was in seventh heaven. An invitation to an authentic “Feast of the Three Kings” where we would enjoy real “King Cakes!” It is tradition to include one bean or ceramic figure in the cake batter. The cakes are part of the celebration of Ephiphany and whoever is lucky enough to find the bean or figure in their cake is named King or Queen for the day and is rewarded with a paper crown.
My mother, in honor of her friends, “the Count and Countess” actually celebrated The Feast of the Three Kings every year for 40 years. She would always tell the story of this very special friendship and what it meant to her and my father. My brother Jack and I always hoped to find the bean in our “King Cakes,” and I think he was actually “King” one year and enjoyed his short reign immensely.
Author’s Note: Comte, Prince Charles Emmanuel de la Rochefaucauld-Montbel (3rd) and his family owned the famous Lascaux or Grotte de Lascaux, "Lascaux Cave." It is a complex of caves near the village of Montignac, in the department of Dordogne in southwestern France. The discovery of the monumental Lascaux cave in 1940 brought with it a new era in our knowledge of both prehistoric art and human origins that clearly depicted the importance of the animals for human survival. Over 600 wall paintings cover the interior walls and ceilings of the cave. The age of the paintings is now usually estimated at around 17,000 years. Lascaux was inducted into the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list in 1979. The original caves have been closed to the public since 1963, as their condition was deteriorating.
Understanding my father’s role representing the United States as the Air Force veterinarian in post-World War II Europe, the Count and Countess arranged a special tour for my parents to visit the caves prior to their closing and our return to the United States. Joanna de la Rochefaucauld (“Joanna” was originally from England) commissioned Hermès, the French silk scarf company founded in 1837, to create a scarf depicting one of the prehistoric paintings. Joanna presented one of these scarves to my mother in 1961 before our departure from France. Hettye and Joanna kept up their friendship for many years and I was able to visit Joanna in Paris in 1976 when I was attending “La Varenne” cooking school in Paris for two weeks.
A note from NHS President Deanna Persson: So as you read Vallie's story, you may ask yourself, "What does this have to do with animals?" Well, the answer is that as a volunteer for the Northwoods Humane Society, you have the opportunity to meet a wide variety of wonderful people such as Vallie, who come together to help the animals in need.
Each of us has a variety of life experiences and talents that we bring to the table to form a team of people who care and share. Volunteers, staff and donors — each has a story and each makes NHS what it is. Thank you!
