The Northwest Relic Riders held their 14th annual vintage snowmobile show and swap meet Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Flat Creek Lodge parking lot, the day after the first snow flurries in Hayward.

There were 39 sleds registered and several swap trailers on hand. The weather was perfect and there were lots of smiles as people came to reminisce around the vintage sled displays.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments