The Northland Pines Eagles scored two goals in both the second and third periods to defeat the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes in girls hockey at the Hayward Sports Center Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Allie Kieffer had a hat trick for the Eagles, who improved their record to 5-2-1 on the season.
Riley Sprenger and Soile Doyle each scored a goal for the Canes, who outshot the Eagles 28-15. Taylor Hammerel had 10 saves.
The Hurricanes (1-6) will play the ECA Stars at Eau Claire Dec. 29 and will face Hudson at Rice Lake on Dec. 30. They will host the St. Croix Valley Fusion at the Hayward Sports Center on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Hayward Co-op 0 1 1 — 2
Northland Pines 1 2 2 — 5
First period: NLP 3:23, Allie Kieffer (Halle Kerner).
Second period: Hayward :53, Riley Sprenger unassisted; NLP 10:25, Julia Nesbitt (Mallory Schmidt), PP; NLP 12:51, Emma Sima (Kasia Olszewska).
Third period: NLP 1:27, Kieffer unassisted; Hayward 12:01, Soile Doyle unassisted; NLP 15:05, Kieffer unassisted.
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 6-2-2 (10); Ashlynn Boxrucker, Northland Pines, 6-12-8 (26).
Penalties: Hayward, four for eight minutes: Northland Pines, two for 4 minutes.
