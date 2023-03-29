The Cable-based North End Ski Club will conduct its annual meeting live and in-person on Saturday, April 22 at The Rivers Eatery.

The meeting will begin with a social hour at 6 p. m. Attendees’ first beverage will be on the club. They are on their own for food and may order off the menu if they wish.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments