After two postponements due to extreme cold, it looks like the third time is the charm for the North End Classic ski race Sunday, March 7, near Cable.
There is plenty of snow, and while several warm days are forecast this week, the North End Ski Club expects to be able to set good tracks and provide a top-notch event.
This year’s event has been limited to 100 racers to ensure social distancing and racer and volunteer safety.
There are still have a few spaces open. Individuals interested in getting in on the fun may register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/60115, but don’t delay.
Registration will remain open until noon on Saturday, March 6, or until the registration limit of 100 racers is reached.
For more information about this year’s event, visit www.northendskiclub.org.
