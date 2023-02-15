...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The 23rd running of the North End Classic ski race came off smoothly on Sunday, February 12. Over 120 skiers participated in this highly regarded local event with another 25 youthful skiers in the Cookie Classic kids races. Despite challenging weather conditions leading up to the race, with warm temperatures and thawing snow, the North End team was able to put together a good racecourse that garnered high marks from skiers.
The men’s division of the North End 25km was a full-out drag race between Zach Nelson, 30, of Shakopee, Minn., and John Bauer, 54, of Hayward. The two set a blistering pace over the two-lap course finishing over 10 minutes ahead of their nearest competitor. A veteran of the 2002 Olympics, Bauer ultimately prevailed over Nelson in dynamic fashion, finishing 13 seconds ahead. Bauer, also the 2022 North End Classic champion, finished with a time of 1:15:38 while Nelson cruised in at 1:15:51. Eric Brant, 52, of Bloomington, Minn., took third at 1:25:52.
