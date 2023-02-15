The 23rd running of the North End Classic ski race came off smoothly on Sunday, February 12. Over 120 skiers participated in this highly regarded local event with another 25 youthful skiers in the Cookie Classic kids races. Despite challenging weather conditions leading up to the race, with warm temperatures and thawing snow, the North End team was able to put together a good racecourse that garnered high marks from skiers.

The men’s division of the North End 25km was a full-out drag race between Zach Nelson, 30, of Shakopee, Minn., and John Bauer, 54, of Hayward. The two set a blistering pace over the two-lap course finishing over 10 minutes ahead of their nearest competitor. A veteran of the 2002 Olympics, Bauer ultimately prevailed over Nelson in dynamic fashion, finishing 13 seconds ahead. Bauer, also the 2022 North End Classic champion, finished with a time of 1:15:38 while Nelson cruised in at 1:15:51. Eric Brant, 52, of Bloomington, Minn., took third at 1:25:52.

