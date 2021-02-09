With temperatures again predicted to remain dangerously cold on Feb. 14, the North End Classic ski race near Cable has once again been postponed.
The new race date is Sunday, March 7. All other race details remain the same. Registration will remain open until noon on Saturday, March 6, or until the registration limit of 100 racers is reached.
The North End Classic race committee is committed to presenting a safe, enjoyable race. This pertains to not only concerns over COVID-19, but also the extreme cold and windchill expected on race day.
For more information, visit the North End website, www.northendskiclub.org or email nesc@cheqnet.net.
